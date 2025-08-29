Breaking Down Vital Energy: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Vital Energy VTLE has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vital Energy, revealing an average target of $18.8, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 27.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $25.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Vital Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Texas Capital Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vital Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vital Energy Better

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Understanding the Numbers: Vital Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

