Deep Dive Into Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $140.08, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. Marking an increase of 7.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $130.08.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Hold $135.00 $111.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $123.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $144.00 $133.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $146.00 $128.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $159.00 $137.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $130.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $123.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Key Indicators: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

