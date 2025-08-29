A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On United Rentals Through 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for United Rentals URI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $895.22, with a high estimate of $1075.00 and a low estimate of $620.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.7% increase from the previous average price target of $801.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of United Rentals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $960.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $955.00 $702.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $952.00 $786.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $960.00 $865.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $835.00 $780.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $895.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Underweight $620.00 $565.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $920.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $810.00 $740.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into United Rentals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Rentals analyst ratings.

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, principally operating in the US and Canada. It has 16% share in a highly fragmented market serving general industrial (49%), commercial construction (46%), and residential construction (5%). The company operates a $21 billion fleet of equipment, including aerial platforms, forklifts, excavators, trucks, power generators, and various other materials serving local and national accounts from nearly 1,600 locations in North America and 100 abroad. It has pursued a strategy of bundling specialty rental capabilities to offer its customers more advanced solutions in addition to its core equipment rental business, supporting its ambitions to become a one-stop shop for customers and enhance and maintain its margin profile.

Breaking Down United Rentals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, United Rentals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.51% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.6.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

