Demystifying Caterpillar: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Caterpillar CAT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $453.31, a high estimate of $520.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.49% increase from the previous average price target of $399.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Caterpillar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $495.00 $500.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $476.00 - Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $350.00 $283.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $520.00 $475.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $500.00 $460.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $425.00 $383.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $507.00 $414.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Buy $495.00 $460.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $388.00 $331.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $383.00 $335.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $483.00 $395.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $395.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $500.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $370.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $414.00 $396.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $422.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Caterpillar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Caterpillar's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caterpillar analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Caterpillar's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, Caterpillar faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.