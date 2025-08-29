4 Analysts Assess Ambarella: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ambarella AMBA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $95.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.85% increase from the previous average price target of $82.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ambarella among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $90.00 $63.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ambarella. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ambarella. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ambarella's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ambarella's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ambarella analyst ratings.

About Ambarella

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, security cameras, consumer cameras, and industrial and robotic applications. The company's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Ambarella: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ambarella's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 57.64% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -28.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambarella's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ambarella's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.