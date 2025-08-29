Expert Outlook: Genesco Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Genesco GCO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genesco, presenting an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 28.12% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Genesco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $25.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $29.00 $24.00 Mitch Kummetz Seaport Global Announces Buy $38.00 - Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genesco compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Genesco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Genesco's Background

Genesco Inc. sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories through four main segments. The Journeys Group generates the highest revenue, encompassing the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy brands, along with e-commerce and catalog sales. The Schuh Group targets teenagers and young adults aged 16 to 24, focusing on casual and athletic footwear. The Johnston & Murphy Group operates retail shops and factory stores across the United States. Finally, the Genesco Brands Group designs and sources licensed footwear for brands like Levi's, Dockers, and G.H. Bass.

A Deep Dive into Genesco's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genesco displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Genesco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genesco's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Genesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

