Li Auto Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Li Auto LI underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Li Auto, revealing an average target of $24.75, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A 20.8% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Li Auto. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $31.00 Eugene Hsiao Macquarie Lowers Underperform $21.00 $28.00 Eunice Lee Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $33.00 Nick Lai JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Li Auto. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Li Auto's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Li Auto: A Closer Look

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 500,000 NEVs in 2024, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Breaking Down Li Auto's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Li Auto displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Li Auto's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Li Auto's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Li Auto's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

