Assessing VICI Properties: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on VICI Properties VICI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated VICI Properties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.08% from the previous average price target of $34.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive VICI Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $35.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $34.75 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VICI Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VICI Properties compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VICI Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of VICI Properties's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of VICI Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. It own nearly 93 experiential assets across a geographically portfolio consisting of nearly 54 gaming properties and nearly 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Key Indicators: VICI Properties's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: VICI Properties displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: VICI Properties's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 86.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Properties's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, VICI Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

