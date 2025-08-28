Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Healthcare Realty Trust

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Healthcare Realty Trust HR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.5, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Healthcare Realty Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Healthcare Realty Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Healthcare Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Insights: Healthcare Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

