Where Viking Holdings Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Viking Holdings VIK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Viking Holdings, presenting an average target of $62.8, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 20.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Viking Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $62.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $50.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $51.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $57.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $45.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $52.00 $45.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viking Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viking Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Viking Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Viking Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Viking Holdings

Viking Holdings Ltd is a travel company, with a fleet of 92 small ships, which view as floating hotels. It offers travel experiences on all seven continents in all three categories of the cruise industry river, ocean, and expedition cruising. The Group defines its products based on the type of cruise offering and language of the cruise service. The River segment provides river cruises outside the United States to English-speaking passengers. The Ocean segment offers ocean cruises to English-speaking passengers. Other include operating segments that are not individually reportable, consisting of expedition cruises for English-speaking passengers (Expedition), Mississippi River cruises for English-speaking passengers, and Viking China, which includes cruises for Mandarin.

Viking Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viking Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.47% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Viking Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viking Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18887.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viking Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viking Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 20.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

