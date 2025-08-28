22 Analysts Assess Dollar General: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Dollar General DG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 9 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dollar General, revealing an average target of $117.64, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $104.29, the current average has increased by 12.8%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dollar General. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $119.00 $112.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $120.00 $118.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $116.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $115.00 $96.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $101.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $93.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $85.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Overweight $119.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $120.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar General. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dollar General's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dollar General's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dollar General's Background

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar General: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar General's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar General's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar General's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

