Analyst Expectations For HealthEquity's Future

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HealthEquity HQY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for HealthEquity, revealing an average target of $116.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.37% from the previous average price target of $108.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HealthEquity by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $109.00 $117.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $120.00 $115.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $125.00 $112.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $115.00 $98.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $104.00 $94.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $117.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for HealthEquity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of HealthEquity's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know HealthEquity Better

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, and investment advice to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

HealthEquity's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HealthEquity displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

