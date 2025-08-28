What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Prothena Corp

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Prothena Corp PRTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 11.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Prothena Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $18.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prothena Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prothena Corp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prothena Corp

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Prothena Corp's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -96.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2845.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -28.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

