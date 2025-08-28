Where Agilent Technologies Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Agilent Technologies A in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agilent Technologies, presenting an average target of $127.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.74% from the previous average price target of $121.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Agilent Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $128.00 $130.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $130.00 $125.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $125.00 $115.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agilent Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Agilent Technologies: A Closer Look

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

A Deep Dive into Agilent Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agilent Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.04% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

