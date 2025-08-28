Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For BILL Holdings

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BILL Holdings BILL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.62, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has decreased by 11.07% from the previous average price target of $63.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of BILL Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $70.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $52.00 $55.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $49.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $60.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BILL Holdings Better

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BILL Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

