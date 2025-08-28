8 Analysts Have This To Say About ODDITY Tech

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for ODDITY Tech ODD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.38, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average has increased by 20.64% from the previous average price target of $64.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ODDITY Tech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $72.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $56.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $72.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $65.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $60.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $65.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $68.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ODDITY Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ODDITY Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ODDITY Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of ODDITY Tech's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering ODDITY Tech: A Closer Look

ODDITY Tech Ltd offers a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the beauty and wellness market. The ODDITY platform is designed to support a portfolio of brands and services that innovate and disrupt the expansive beauty and wellness market. It consumes user data to develop physical beauty and wellness products that deliver performance and functionality. Its brands include SpoiledChild and IL Makiage.

Breaking Down ODDITY Tech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ODDITY Tech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: ODDITY Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ODDITY Tech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ODDITY Tech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, ODDITY Tech faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

