Deep Dive Into Travere Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Travere Therapeutics TVTX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.67, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.74% increase from the previous average price target of $31.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Travere Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $30.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Travere Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

A Deep Dive into Travere Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 111.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -38.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

