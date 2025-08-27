5 Analysts Assess Host Hotels & Resorts: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Host Hotels & Resorts HST in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.3, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.57% increase from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Host Hotels & Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $18.50 $17.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Host Hotels & Resorts's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Host Hotels & Resorts Better

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 81 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing over 43,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Key Indicators: Host Hotels & Resorts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

