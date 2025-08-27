7 Analysts Have This To Say About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.14, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.86, the current average has increased by 25.26%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Dave & Buster's Enter by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $29.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $29.00 $22.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Buy $46.00 $35.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $18.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dave & Buster's Enter. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave & Buster's Enter compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dave & Buster's Enter's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Understanding the Numbers: Dave & Buster's Enter's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 21.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

