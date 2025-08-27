Where National Health Investors Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for National Health Investors NHI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for National Health Investors, presenting an average target of $79.5, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.15% from the previous average price target of $76.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of National Health Investors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $76.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $81.00 $77.00 Craig Mailman Keybanc Announces Overweight $80.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Health Investors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Health Investors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Health Investors compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of National Health Investors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for National Health Investors's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of National Health Investors's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National Health Investors analyst ratings.

Get to Know National Health Investors Better

National Health Investors Inc is a housing and medical facility REIT. The company operates through two reportable segments, i.e., Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP). The Real Estate Investments segment, which generates maximum revenue, consists of real estate investments and leases, mortgages, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, and a hospital. The SHOP segment is comprised of two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company's revenues are derived in the form of rental income, mortgage and other notes receivable interest income, and resident fees and services.

Financial Milestones: National Health Investors's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: National Health Investors displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Health Investors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Health Investors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Health Investors's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: National Health Investors's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.