Assessing APA: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

APA APA has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 13 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for APA, revealing an average target of $21.76, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a 6.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of APA by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $19.00 $17.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $21.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $24.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $14.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for APA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into APA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About APA

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

Financial Insights: APA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: APA's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

