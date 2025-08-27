Where Lululemon Athletica Stands With Analysts

28 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lululemon Athletica LULU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 15 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 8 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lululemon Athletica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $294.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $405.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.83% lower than the prior average price target of $329.81.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lululemon Athletica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $270.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $375.00 $405.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $370.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $223.00 $280.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $225.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $240.00 $290.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $340.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $270.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $200.00 $270.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $224.00 $303.00 Mingkai Zhuang CICC Announces Market Perform $280.49 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $276.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $346.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $325.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $370.00 $400.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $302.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $320.00 $400.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $290.00 $297.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $340.00 $350.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $300.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $290.00 $330.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $405.00 $420.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $385.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $317.00 $366.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $315.00 $280.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $400.00 $320.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $385.00 $385.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Discovering Lululemon Athletica: A Closer Look

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.