Expert Outlook: Pebblebrook Hotel Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Pebblebrook Hotel PEB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has increased by 6.28% from the previous average price target of $10.35.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pebblebrook Hotel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $13.00 $11.75 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pebblebrook Hotel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Pebblebrook Hotel

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper upscale and luxury hotels with 11,933 rooms across 46 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 US hotels, in November 2018, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Pebblebrook Hotel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pebblebrook Hotel displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Pebblebrook Hotel's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pebblebrook Hotel's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

