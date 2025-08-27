Demystifying Sabra Health Care REIT: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 8.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sabra Health Care REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $22.00 $19.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sabra Health Care REIT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sabra Health Care REIT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sabra Health Care REIT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.