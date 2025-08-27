4 Analysts Assess Kimco Realty: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Kimco Realty KIM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kimco Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Kimco Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kimco Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimco Realty analyst ratings.

About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 567 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 101 million square feet.

Financial Milestones: Kimco Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kimco Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.