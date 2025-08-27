What Analysts Are Saying About Federal Realty Investment Stock

Federal Realty Investment FRT underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Federal Realty Investment, presenting an average target of $105.67, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Highlighting a 2.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $108.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Federal Realty Investment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $106.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $108.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $100.00 $96.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $107.00 $109.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $96.00 $107.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $106.00 - Michael Mueller JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $108.00 $108.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $103.00 $118.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Federal Realty Investment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 103 properties, which includes 27.5 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Understanding the Numbers: Federal Realty Investment's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Federal Realty Investment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.23% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

