4 Analysts Have This To Say About Welltower

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Welltower WELL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $176.75, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $172.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $166.25, the current average has increased by 6.32%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Welltower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $175.00 $162.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $172.00 $170.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $158.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Welltower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Welltower's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Welltower analyst ratings.

About Welltower

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Financial Insights: Welltower

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Welltower adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

