Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Senseonics Holdings

Analysts' ratings for Senseonics Holdings SENS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1.31, a high estimate of $1.50, and a low estimate of $1.10. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.09% increase from the previous average price target of $1.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Senseonics Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Announces Overweight $1.50 - Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Buy $1.25 - Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $1.40 $1.10 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $1.10 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Senseonics Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Senseonics Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Senseonics Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Senseonics Holdings Better

Senseonics Holdings Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of glucose monitoring system, which helps people to manage their diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Its products and services include a Continuous glucose monitoring system, Sensor, Smart transmitter, and Mobile app. The firm has a Glucose monitoring product segment. The majority of the revenue is generated outside of the United States.

Senseonics Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Senseonics Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Senseonics Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -218.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Senseonics Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Senseonics Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.