The Analyst Verdict: IonQ In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

IonQ IONQ underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.44, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 10.57% from the previous average price target of $48.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IonQ is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Announces Buy $70.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of IonQ's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

A Deep Dive into IonQ's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: IonQ displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 81.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -854.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IonQ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

