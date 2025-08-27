Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Synopsys

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Synopsys SNPS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $646.25, along with a high estimate of $715.00 and a low estimate of $610.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $580.71, the current average has increased by 11.29%.

The standing of Synopsys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $630.00 $520.00 Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $715.00 $540.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $650.00 $625.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $660.00 $615.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $625.00 $575.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $660.00 $650.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $610.00 $540.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $620.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synopsys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Synopsys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Synopsys's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synopsys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synopsys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.08. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

