5 Analysts Assess Lineage Cell Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.4, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Lineage Cell Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lineage Cell Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lineage Cell Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage Cell's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer, ANP1, an allogeneic auditory neuron progenitor cells transplant for hearing loss, and PNC1, an allogeneic photoreceptor cell transplant for vision loss.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lineage Cell Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 96.38% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1101.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -47.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.