Analyst Expectations For Omega Healthcare Invts's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Omega Healthcare Invts OHI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.46% increase from the previous average price target of $39.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Omega Healthcare Invts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $41.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $41.00 $39.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Omega Healthcare Invts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Omega Healthcare Invts's Background

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Omega Healthcare Invts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 47.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omega Healthcare Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

