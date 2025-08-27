What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Compass

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Compass COMP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.43, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 4.78% from the previous average price target of $9.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Compass's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Compass. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Compass's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Compass's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Compass

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

Compass's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Compass's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Compass's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Compass's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Compass's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

