The Analyst Verdict: Park Hotels & Resorts In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts PK were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts, revealing an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 10.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Park Hotels & Resorts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Park Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Park Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Discovering Park Hotels & Resorts: A Closer Look

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels, with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Financial Insights: Park Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.39.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.