What Analysts Are Saying About Health Catalyst Stock

Analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst HCAT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.33, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $3.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 40.93% lower than the prior average price target of $7.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Health Catalyst among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.00 $8.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $6.00 $10.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $3.50 $6.50 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $4.00 $9.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $4.50 $5.50 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Health Catalyst's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Health Catalyst: A Closer Look

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Financial Milestones: Health Catalyst's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Health Catalyst showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -50.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

