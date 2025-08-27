The Analyst Verdict: Fortune Brands In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Fortune Brands FBIN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $67.33, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.58% from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Fortune Brands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Hold $61.00 $53.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $59.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $67.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortune Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortune Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortune Brands compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortune Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fortune Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fortune Brands's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.



About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company that has three reportable segments. The company's $2.6 billion water segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures; the $1.4 billion outdoors segment primarily sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name and Fiberon-branded patio decking; and the $700 million security segment sells locks and other security devices under the Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale, and August brand names.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fortune Brands

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Fortune Brands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortune Brands's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortune Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortune Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortune Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

