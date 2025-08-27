Where Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $712.47, a high estimate of $850.00, and a low estimate of $560.00. This current average represents a 7.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $767.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $831.00 $813.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $812.00 $940.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $640.00 $600.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $761.00 $754.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $695.00 $688.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $815.00 $810.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Neutral $584.00 $560.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $754.00 $755.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $800.00 $950.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $560.00 $633.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $800.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $755.00 $958.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $580.00 $700.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Financial Insights: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.62% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 37.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.