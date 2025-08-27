Expert Outlook: Ryman Hospitality Props Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Ryman Hospitality Props RHP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.8, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $110.25, the current average has increased by 3.22%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Ryman Hospitality Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $114.00 $108.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $101.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $117.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ryman Hospitality Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ryman Hospitality Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ryman Hospitality Props

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Financial Milestones: Ryman Hospitality Props's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ryman Hospitality Props's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Ryman Hospitality Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

