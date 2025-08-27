Sun Communities Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Sun Communities SUI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sun Communities, presenting an average target of $135.88, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.3% increase from the previous average price target of $132.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sun Communities is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $135.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $141.00 $137.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $143.00 $147.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $135.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $135.00 $117.00 Barry Oxford Colliers Securities Announces Neutral $130.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sun Communities's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 502 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 165 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Financial Insights: Sun Communities

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 209.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

