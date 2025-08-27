Assessing Independence Realty Trust: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Independence Realty Trust IRT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.25, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 7.61% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Independence Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cooper Clark Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Ami Probandt UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Independence Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Independence Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Independence Realty Trust's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Independence Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Independence Realty Trust's Background

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

Independence Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Independence Realty Trust's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Independence Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

