The Analyst Verdict: Ncino In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Ratings for Ncino NCNO were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.71, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.17% from the previous average price target of $30.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Ncino's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $33.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $29.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Announces Neutral $30.00 - Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ncino. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ncino. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ncino analyst ratings.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ncino

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ncino's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.53% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ncino's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.