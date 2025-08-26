Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Veralto Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Veralto VLTO in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $114.0, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.50, the current average has increased by 6.05%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Veralto among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $104.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $116.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $116.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veralto. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veralto's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Veralto's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Veralto

Veralto is a diversified industrial firm organized into two segments, water quality as well as product quality and innovation. The water quality segment offers water analytics and water treatment solutions, while the product quality and innovation segment offers coding, packaging, and color solutions for consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has around 17,000 employees. Veralto generated approximately $5.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Veralto: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Veralto's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Veralto adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

