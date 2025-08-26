22 Analysts Assess Centene: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on Centene CNC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 15 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 9 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.82, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 35.23% from the previous average price target of $64.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Centene. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $33.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $48.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $45.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $42.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $43.00 $51.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $38.00 $65.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $28.00 $68.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $72.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $73.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $84.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $52.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $85.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $40.00 $71.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $70.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $65.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $52.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $90.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $80.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $75.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $70.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Centene. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Centene's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Centene's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Centene's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Centene adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

