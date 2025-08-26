What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Flagstar Financial

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Flagstar Financial FLG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.5, with a high estimate of $16.50 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 1.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.70.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Flagstar Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $16.50 $15.50 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Buy $14.50 $14.50 Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $12.50 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Flagstar Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Flagstar Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Flagstar Financial: A Closer Look

Flagstar Financial Inc operates over 400 branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses.

Breaking Down Flagstar Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Flagstar Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flagstar Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Flagstar Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

