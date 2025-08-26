Assessing Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $90.4, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.11%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Intl Flavors & Fragrances. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $78.00 $84.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intl Flavors & Fragrances analyst ratings.

Get to Know Intl Flavors & Fragrances Better

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. Through its taste and scent segments, which each generate around 25% of profits, IFF is a leading flavor and fragrances producer. The health and biosciences business, which generates 30% of profits, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. The remaining profits come from the food ingredients business, which sells texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients.

Key Indicators: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Intl Flavors & Fragrances adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

