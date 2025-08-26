10 Analysts Assess Amrize: What You Need To Know

Amrize AMRZ has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $58.2, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $56.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amrize is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $52.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $61.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Announces Overweight $57.00 - Pujarini Ghosh Bernstein Announces Outperform $62.00 - Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $57.00 - Arnaud Lehmann B of A Securities Announces Neutral $56.00 - Keith Hughes Truist Securities Announces Buy $60.00 - Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Outperform $61.00 - Cedar Ekblom Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $62.00 - Marcus Cole UBS Announces Neutral $53.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amrize. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amrize. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amrize compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amrize compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amrize's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Amrize's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amrize analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amrize

Amrize is a building solutions company focused exclusively on the North American market. Amrize earns revenue from the sale of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, roofing systems, and other building solutions. The company is organized into two reportable segments: building materials and building envelope. The building materials business consists of Amrize's cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt operations. The building envelope segment offers advanced roofing and wall systems, including single-ply membranes, insulation, shingles, sheathing, waterproofing, and protective coatings, along with adhesives, tapes, and sealants.

Amrize's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Amrize's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amrize's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amrize's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amrize's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Amrize faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.