Breaking Down Colliers International Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Colliers International Gr CIGI underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $177.75, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $154.00, the current average has increased by 15.42%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Colliers International Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $181.00 $137.00 Scott Fletcher CIBC Raises Outperformer $175.00 $149.00 Himanshu Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Jimmy Shan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Colliers International Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Colliers International Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Colliers International Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Colliers International Gr: A Closer Look

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional services and investment management to corporate and institutional clients across different countries around the world. Its operating segments are; Real Estate Services, Engineering, Investment Management, and Corporate. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Real Estate Services segment, which offers services like transaction and debt finance services, outsourcing in property management, valuation and advisory, loan servicing, property sales brokerage, and lease brokerage services, among others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Poland, China, India, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Colliers International Gr

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Colliers International Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.28% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Colliers International Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colliers International Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, Colliers International Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

