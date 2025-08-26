9 Analysts Have This To Say About First Horizon

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for First Horizon FHN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.06, the current average has increased by 11.06%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Horizon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $21.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $20.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.50 $19.50 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Horizon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Horizon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Horizon Better

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

First Horizon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Horizon's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.89% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

