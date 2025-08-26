Demystifying Enterprise Prods Partners: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Enterprise Prods Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A 2.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $36.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Enterprise Prods Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $35.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $36.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enterprise Prods Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Enterprise Prods Partners: A Closer Look

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Financial Insights: Enterprise Prods Partners

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

