The Analyst Verdict: Norwegian Cruise Line In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.92, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 17.16% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $23.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $20.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $31.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Norwegian Cruise Line: A Closer Look

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Norwegian Cruise Line

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

